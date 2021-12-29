2 more Omicron cases detected  

Two more Covid cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in Bangladesh, raising the total tally to four.

According to GISAID, a global initiative on sharing all influenza data, shared the results on Tuesday.

An official at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the two new Omicron cases

On December 11, Bangladesh reported its first two cases of the

Omicron variant in two members of the Bangladesh women cricket team.

They returned from Zimbabwe after taking part in the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifiers. The event was, however, called off midway due to the surge of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

After coming back to Dhaka, they were isolated in a hotel.

On December 6, the health department confirmed that two women cricketers were Covid-positive.

However, on December 20, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed both the players tested negative for Covid. -UNB









