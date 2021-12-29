1056 families get covid safety gears in Cox's Bazar

Cox's Bazar Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Milton Roy on Tuesday launched the distribution of over Tk 47.52 lakh and Covid-19 safety gears among 1056 families of the host community at Sadar Upazila Parishad auditorium on Tuesday.

The Emergency Response Program (ERP) of Caritas Bangladesh arranged the event in coordination with Cox's Sadar Upazila Administration. Presiding over the event, ERP Director Marcel Ratan Guda said financial assistance will reach 1056 people through electronic money transfer in phases. -UNB