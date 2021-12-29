Video
Higher education opportunity for BD students in USA  

Published : Wednesday, 29 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Observer Desk

Study Group, a leading provider of international education in Bangladesh, has recently announced a new partnership in North America with Florida Atlantic University.
Florida Atlantic University is ranked as a top public higher education institution by US News and World Report, says a press release.  
It has been described as an energetic and fast-growing institution that is determined to propel itself to the forefront of innovation and scholarship.
The university holds more than 30,000 undergraduate and postgraduate students. Additionally, it also offers over 4,800 internship placements to support graduate employability at global companies, including Google, Apple, General Motors, and PricewaterhouseCoopers.
Study Group will be accepting applications from February 1, 2022, and looks forward to new international students joining Florida Atlantic University in Fall 2022.


