The fourth year regular and special examinations of colleges under the National University (NU) will begin today (Wednesday). The examinations will continue starting from 9:00am everyday in regular basis except in weekly and government holydays till February 6, 2022.

The NU authorities took all the preparations in this regard, said a press release. For more details-help lines-01711543838, 01313052361 and NU website: www.nu.ac.bd.