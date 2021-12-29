

Quinoa rice noodles keep diabetes under control: Study

This relatively low-cost instant food can be a welcome alternative to noodles made from wheat, rice, potato, and sweet potato which contains high content of carbohydrates that lead to diabetes, hypertension, obesity and other complex diseases, according to the research done by a student as part of her PhD thesis.

The research aimed at finding low-cost healthier climate-adaptive alternatives to the popular carbohydrate-rich instant noodles.

The research was done by Meherunnahar, PhD Fellow of the Department of Food Engineering and Tea Technology (FET) supervised by Professor Dr Mozammel Haque of the same department.

The co-supervisor was CSO Dr Md Abdus Sattar Mia of Institute of Food Science and Technology (IFST) of Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (BCSIR).

The study focused on producing nutritious noodles with a composite flour made from a new species quinoa rice, wheat, rice bran and mushrooms, where the amount of carbohydrates has been reduced by about 50 per cent and the amount of protein, vitamins and minerals has been increased.

This quinoa rice noodle is much more nutritious than ordinary noodles, according to its findings.

Quinoa rice is used as the main raw material in this study. Besides, the quality of the other three raw materials is determined by their physical, chemical and functional properties analysis. Then the best variety of raw material is selected for the production of noodles.

The use of these noodles as food will help control the complex diseases and physical problems including diabetes, hypertension, hyperactivity and obesity.

According to the study, this noodle is gluten and sugar free. Per 100 gms of quinoa rice contain approximately 10-12% protein, 65-70% carbohydrate, 5-7% fiber, 2-3% fat, 380-390 kcal energy, 30-32 mg calcium, 7-8 mg iron, 350-400 mg of potassium, 600-700 mg of phosphorus and other minerals and vitamins.

It also has a long digestibility time due to its vitamins and mineral salts, providing energy to the body.

Moreover, according to medical science, gluten-rich foods increase the hyperactivity of many children. Therefore, even in the case of children with special needs, nutritionists prefer quinoa rice instead of gluten (flour). Nutritionists now call it a "superfood" because of its great health benefits and its extraordinary role in the diet, said Meherunnahar.As Bangladesh is the most vulnerable country to climate change, food security in the country is now under threat. As a result, hunger, malnutrition and ill health are increasing day by day.

And so, it is important to know the different adaptation strategies to adapt to these adverse climatic conditions. Because crop diversity plays a unique role in keeping these strategies free from the harmful effects of climate change.

As a result of production of quinoa noodles, the demand for this grain production in the country will also increase. This way, marginal farmers will be benefitted as it is possible to produce quinoa at low cost.

Quinoa also can be produced in drought-affected fallow lands and sandbar areas.

Research supervisor FET Prof Md Mozammel Haque said that the country's agriculture is going to be a big problem due to the inconsistency of climate change. Considering these contexts, it is very important to bring crop diversification.

Besides, many complex diseases including diabetes, obesity and hyperactivity are also increasing. So, disease control and simultaneous climate adaptation of grain production has now become a major challenge, he said.

Therefore, more research is needed on this type of crop and he urged the concerned researchers to come forward in this regard. -UNB











