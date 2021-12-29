15 more dengue infected hospitalized

Fifteen more patients were hospitalized with dengue infection in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00 am on Tuesday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, five were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 10 to hospitals outside Dhaka.

According to the statistics, a total of 28,383 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to December 28. So far, 28,201 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery.

The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 78. Of them, 44 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 34 are receiving it outside the capital.









