Man killed in post-election  violence in Sharishabari

Sharishabari (Jamalpur), Dec 28: One Asaduzzaman Asad, 55, was killed on Tuesday in a post-election violence at Doail Union Parishad in Sharishabari under Jamalpur district.

According to the witness, the clash took place among the supporters of the winner and defeated member candidates Rahmatullah (Kite) and Montu Miah (Football) of Ward No. 5 of the Doail Union Parishad.

When Saddam Hossain, a supporter of Rahmatullah was carrying soil with his tractor, the supporters of Montu Miah led by some Abul Hossain blocked way and attacked him. Learning from the villagers, Rahmatullah's supporters rushed to the spot and engaged in the clash.

They attacked on each other's business shops and vandalised.

During the clash, some 50 persons including Asad were injured and Asad died when he was taking to the hospital from treatment.





