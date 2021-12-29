Bangabandhu and Swadhinata Book Fairs  to start tomorrow

The nationwide 'Bangabandhu and Swadhinata Book Fairs' is going to start tomorrow. The National Implementation Committee on the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman organized the four-day book fair as a part of celebrating Mujib Year and the golden jubilee of independence.

State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid said this at a press conference held at the meeting room of the Public Library Department at Shahbagh on Tuesday. The Ministry of Cultural Affairs and the local government division in collaboration with the district administration carry out the overall responsibility.

KM Khalid said, "The 'Bangabandhu and Swadhinata Book Fair' will be held at the Public Library Department premises in Dhaka district and across the country at departmental, district government public library premises or at important places in the city. About 70 publishing houses in Dhaka district, about 50 at divisional level and about 30 publishing houses at district level will participate in the book fair."

He sought the overall cooperation of the local district administration in the smooth and successful implementation of the fair across the country.

However, the State Minister expressed hope that this fair will play a role in building an enlightened, knowledge-based, culture-minded and humane Bangladesh by informing the new generation about the true history of the nation.














