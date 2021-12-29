Video
Workers Party seeks law to form EC

Published : Wednesday, 29 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 270

A delegation of Bangladesh Workers' Party led by Rashed Khan Menon poses for photo after it meets President Mohammad Abdul Hamid at a dialogue on the formation of Election Commission at Bangabhaban on Tuesday. photo : pid

Workers Party of Bangladesh (BWP)on Tuesday proposed to President Abdul Hamid enactment of a law early next year to guide the formation of an independent Election Commission for conduct of the next national election.
This was one of the main point contained in the six-point proposals a seven-member BWP delegation, led by its president Rashed Khan Menon, submitted to the president as part of a dialogue at Bangabhaban this afternoon.
The delegation thanked the President for initiating discussions with the political parties on the formation of a Election Commission as the current EC's five-year term expires in February next year, according to Bangabhaban press wing.
The BWP leaders also suggested that the president exchange views with civil society representatives on the formation of the EC, the election watchdog. They said the Election Commission should be independent capable of implementing the country's electoral laws to ensure free and fair voting.  Welcoming the delegation of Workers Party at Bangabhaban, President Hamid said that politics is for the welfare of the people.
"If quality is not ensured in politics, it will be difficult for politicians to do politics in future. In this regard, the political parties have to build the right public opinion at the grassroots level," he said.
On Monday Hamid discussed with Khilafat Majlis formation of an acceptable Election Commission (EC). Khilafat Majlis' eight-member team was led by its Secretary-General Dr Ahmed Abdul Quader.     -UNB


