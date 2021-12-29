Sitakunda ship breaking yard still a death trap

CHATTOGRAM Dec 28: The Ship breaking yard situated over 20 miles along the coast of Bay of Bengal extending from Sitakunda to Fouzderhat is still remains a death trap for the workers engaged in the yard. According to newspaper reports, it is clearly proved that the workers in the shipyard begin their work with a death warrant as they meet the end of their life at any moment. There are reports of death in every month even in each week.

There is an internationally recognized system to take all-out measures in protecting the workers life. But the yard owners paid little attention to this problem.

As a result, a huge number of workers are dying regularly. On the other hand a huge number of workers are being killed and maimed regularly.

According to reports available from different sources from NGOs, shipyards and local law enforcing agencies, at least 13 workers have died during the current year in various accidents in the yards.

They also reported that over 237 workers had died so far during the last 16 years and thousands of workers have been injured.

According to a local NGOs, YPSAs, a total of 11 workers had died in 2020 last, 22 in 2019, 20 workers in 2018, 15 in 2017, 17 in 2016, 16 in 2015, 9 in 2014, 11 in 2013, 21 in 2012, 7 in 2011, 11 in 2010, 25 in 2009, 14 in 2008, 8 in 2007, 10 in 2006, and 8 in 2005.

Meanwhile, in view of the existing situation, the Ship breaking Shramik Trade Union Forum placed a ten-point demand to create a congenial and safe atmosphere in the Ship breaking yards.

Forum said that as per labour law, the victims are allowed to get 2 lakh taka as compensation.

Besides, the Crisis Committee formed by the Deputy Commissioner, the victims should get Taka 5 lakh as compensation.

But the owners of the Ship breaking yards did never honour the decision of the law and the deputy commssioner.

Meanwhile, hundreds of end-of-life ships are dismantled every year on the beaches of South Asia without sufficient concern for environmental protection and workers' rights.

The figure is only confirming the deaths which were available to the local sources, media, and police station, concerned government agencies, NGOs etc.

The figure means only the deaths which occurred on the ship breaking yards while the workers were working in the yards.

The deaths could be more than the mentioned figure as it's not possible to get the information of some accidents which were hidden by the ship breaking owners' authorities.

Accidents continue hitting the industry as the government did not properly comply with the High Court order and let the owners operate without equipping their workers with necessary safety measures.

The HC in March 2009 directed the government not to allow any ship in Bangladesh without cleaning its in-built toxins.

In the order the HC considering the country's environmental degradation also ordered that the court also directed the Ministry of Environment and Forest to frame necessary rules on ship-breaking within three months relying on the obligations of Bangladesh under the Basel Convention, 1989, the Environment Conservation Act, 1995 and the Environment Conservation Rules, 1997.

According to the existing environmental law, the ship-breaking yards are identified as category Red [extremely dangerous] and environmental clearance certificate is mandatory for them although ship-breaking yards had been operating without clearance.

Almost all of the yards scrap vessels on open beach and dismantle them manually, which is extremely risky for the workers. Each year many die and scores more suffer injuries in this industry.

Ship breaking industry starting since 1971 has been polluting the environment of the locality posing a serious threat to the health of the nearby residents.

Even, 40,000 workers engaged in the ship breaking industries are now working in a hazardous atmosphere at high risk of life in handling of old equipment used to scrap ships as well as some vulnerable chemicals in their daily routine work.

Breaking, scrapping, demolition, decommissioning or recycling - all keep our shipping clean. Following recycling of ships, nothing goes to waste.

Almost all the materials, machinery and equipment are reused. Steel is reprocessed to make reinforcing rods, corner castings or hinges.

Electric generators and batteries are reused ashore. Hydrocarbons or reclaimed oil products (fuel) are used in rolling mills or brick kilns.

Furniture, light fittings and decoration pieces find their suitable new places. New steel production from recycled steel needs only one-third of the energy of that is needed from raw materials.

Recycling makes a remarkable contribution to the global conservation of energy and resources. Above all, it provides a huge number of employments. If handled properly, ship recycling is, undoubtedly, a green industry.







