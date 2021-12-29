Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 December, 2021, 6:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

DU to begin classes of freshers from Jan 1

Published : Wednesday, 29 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 355
DU Correspondent

The Dhaka University (DU) authority on Tuesday has decided to start classes of the honour's first year students under 2020-21 academic session of various departments from January 1.
The decision came out from a meeting of the deans committee of the university considering the recommendation of the chiefs of the different units.
In accordance with the decision of the meeting, the classes of the departments of the Faculty of Fine Arts will start on January 1 while the classes of departments of the Faculty of Sciences, Faculty of Biology, Faculty of Pharmacy, Faculty of Earth and Environmental Sciences, Faculty of Engineering and Technology, Faculty of Business Studies, Institute of Food and Nutrition, Institute of Information and Technology, Institute of Statistics Research and Education and Institute of Leather Engineering and Technology will start from January 9.
On the other hand, the classes of the departments of the Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Social Sciences, Institute of Education and Research and Institute of Social Welfare and Research will start from January 16.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China slams US after ‘close encounters’ in space with Musk’s satellites
A passenger bus of Ena Paribhan ploughs on top of a microbus
15 more dengue infected hospitalized
Man killed in post-election  violence in Sharishabari
Jatiyakarankrito Prathamik Shikhkhak Mahajote holds a rally
Bangabandhu and Swadhinata Book Fairs  to start tomorrow
Workers Party seeks law to form EC
Sitakunda ship breaking yard still a death trap


Latest News
Khaleda must submit fresh plea if she wants to go abroad: Law Minister
Man killed in Ashulia road accident
Temperature may drop further as rain likely in parts of Bangladesh
Leicester City 1-0 Liverpool: Lookman lifts Leicester
Two killed in JSS-UPDF shootout in Rangamati
Two die at RMCH Covid unit
Asia keeps omicron at bay, but a surge may be inevitable
Israeli defence minister meets with Palestinian president
One held with 5kg gold bars at Dhaka airport
Holy Family teacher arrested for sexually harassing student
Most Read News
More than 30 killed in Sudan gold mine collapse
DU starts first year hons classes from Jan 1
Ganguly hospitalised with COVID-19
BNP searches for clandestine alley to go to power: Hasan
Dengue: 15 more patients hospitalised in 24 hrs
US, Russia to hold arms control over Ukraine talks on Jan 10: W.House
Bus hits microbus breaking road divider in Khilkhet
Indonesia rejects Rohingya refugees
UAE issues first civil marriage licence for non-Muslim couple
US CDC investigating nearly 70 cruise ships hit by Covid-19 cases
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft