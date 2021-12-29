DU to begin classes of freshers from Jan 1

The Dhaka University (DU) authority on Tuesday has decided to start classes of the honour's first year students under 2020-21 academic session of various departments from January 1.

The decision came out from a meeting of the deans committee of the university considering the recommendation of the chiefs of the different units.

In accordance with the decision of the meeting, the classes of the departments of the Faculty of Fine Arts will start on January 1 while the classes of departments of the Faculty of Sciences, Faculty of Biology, Faculty of Pharmacy, Faculty of Earth and Environmental Sciences, Faculty of Engineering and Technology, Faculty of Business Studies, Institute of Food and Nutrition, Institute of Information and Technology, Institute of Statistics Research and Education and Institute of Leather Engineering and Technology will start from January 9.

On the other hand, the classes of the departments of the Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Social Sciences, Institute of Education and Research and Institute of Social Welfare and Research will start from January 16.





