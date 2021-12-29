PPP authority initiates to train up govt officials on its projects

Public Private Partnership (PPP) Authority on Tuesday took the initiative to train up the government officials about PPP projects as part of celebrating the Birth Centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The PPP authority held an inaugural ceremony of 'Comprehensive Training Service on Public Private Partnership' at Pan Pacific Sonargaon hotel in the capital while Principal Secretary of the Prime Minister Dr Ahmad Kaikaus was present as the Chief Guest.

Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami was present as the Guest of Honour while Souren Mukhopadhyay, Deputy CEO of SREI (India), was present as the Special Guest. PPP authority Secretary and CEO Sultana Afroz presided over the inaugural ceremony.

In his speech as the Chief Guest Ahmad Kaikaus said, "Public Private Partnership (PPP) in Bangladesh, a brainchild of Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, is an innovative collaboration between the public and private sector aimed at the delivery of infrastructure and provision of services by the private sector partners which has traditionally been provided by the public sector."

The government of Bangladesh has prioritized the PPP programme as one of the key initiatives to increase the investment in infrastructure and supporting the realization of Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Vision 2021 and 2041, he added.

"For this we need capable and efficient in-house officials who will go along this long journey.

This PPP Training initiative is intended to build better PPP management capacity within the government regime, said Ahmad Kaikaus. He also said this comprehensive training will ensure successful and timely delivery of projects.

It will enhance the capacities of the line ministries and other individuals or groups related to the development of PPP projects which is key to institutionalizing the application of PPP to the delivery of infrastructure projects with sustained capacity in the long term, Kaikaus added.







