Wednesday, 29 December, 2021
Letter To the Editor

Economy to see boon in 2036

Published : Wednesday, 29 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 274

Dear Sir
The Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) has predicted that Bangladesh is set to take the crown for the 24th largest economy of the world within 14 years. Moreover, the country is expected to reach the 34th place in 2026, the 29th position in 2031, and finally the 24th position in 2036.

Bangladesh has been amongst the world's fastest growing economies over the last decade due to a number of factors. Bangladesh's economy expanded by 3.5% in 2020 a rare achievement compared to international standards. As of 2021, Bangladesh is estimated to have a PPP adjusted GDP per capita of $5,733 and is classified as a lower middle-income country. Prior to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, per capita incomes were on an upward trajectory, owing to a robust rate of economic expansion twinned with a low rate of population growth, which has averaged just 1.0% per year between 2016 and 2021. It benefits from a demographic dividend, with the share of its working age population exceeding that of non-working age. In addition, strong international demand for its RMG has bolstered income from exports, against a backdrop of stable macroeconomic conditions.

It would be wise for Bangladesh to follow suit and incorporate sustainable practices into its production processes. Addressing infrastructure gaps should be given importance in order to boost economic growth.
Anik Ahmed
Over email




