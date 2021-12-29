Time to revive SAARC as a regional platform

SAARC Secretary-general, Mr Esala Ruwan Weerakoon paid a visit to Pakistan recently. He met Prime Minister Imran Khan in his office on December 24, 2021. PM Mr. Khan expressed hope to host SAARC Summit in Pakistan when an artificial obstacle created in its way would be removed during a meeting with the secretary-general.



It is pertinent to mention that SAARC is inactive due to the Indo-Pak dispute now. But this time, all regional stakeholders including Pakistan and India should work together to revive SAARC for the maximisation of regional interests. India should understand the current regional issues and think pragmatically regarding the revival of SAARC.



Comparing SAARC with other blocs: The EU, ASEAN, GCC and other regional blocs have achieved prosperity by joining the regional alliances. Citizens of these regional alliances excluding some member states are not required to obtain visas if they wish to travel from one allied country to another. Citizens of these regions can travel from one country to another by road, rail, sea or air without any hindrance in their respective territories.



After the establishment of SAARC, it was hoped that citizens of one country would be able to travel to another without a visa. One country would provide transit facilities to another country as required, including moving from one country to another by private car. Unfortunately, that goal has not yet been achieved.



India is the largest of the SAARC countries in terms of size and population. The second place belongs to Pakistan. Before the establishment of SAARC, India and Pakistan were engaged in three all-out wars. The state of Bangladesh was born in 1971 in Pakistan through a hardcore struggle. Perhaps, this background has also blocked the region to move ahead as other blocs.



Capitalizing on available resources: The SAARC region is home to more than a quarter of the world's population. This region is the most populous region in the world. In recent times, the countries of the region have made great strides in agriculture. The scope of regional trade between SAARC countries is still limited. If this scope is expanded, the SAARC member states will be able to achieve unprecedented development within their own borders.



Among the SAARC countries, Nepal and Bhutan are bounded on the east, west and south by India. Although the two states are bordered by China on the north side, their entire border is rugged. So, communication in that direction is very impenetrable. Nepal and Bhutan are completely dependent on India for foreign trade. Although these two countries have long demanded transit facilities from the regional structure of SAARC through the two seaports of Chittagong and Mongla in Bangladesh, the slow pace of implementation has tarnished the spirit of SAARC.



India is interested in establishing transit by road, rail and waterways with its seven states(Chicken Neck Corridor) through Bangladesh. Although the transit is open by water, it is not fruitful throughout the year due to the low navigability of the rivers in different places.



On the other hand, Bangladesh is on the way to develop the infrastructure required for transit by road and rail for the usage of transit. Bangladesh would like to be a transit hub between South Asia and South-East Asia. Bangladesh is focusing on regional connectivity more. Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is liberal in this regard. She always urges regional countries to be connected. She wants to make the way for Nepal and Bhutan for the usage of Bangladeshi seaports such as Chattogram, Mangla, Payra ports and Saidpur airport in Nilphamari.



Immediate concerns: We know the Afghan Crisis. A platform of regional countries like SAARC is needed to address such problems. We saw the recent 'OIC Moot' in Islamabad hosted by Pakistan. All participants agreed to work together to avert the looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. OIC as a platform of Muslim countries is successful in this regard. Now, regional countries in the South Asian region should understand that Afghanistan is also a regional country. It is the responsibility of all South Asian countries to address the common regional problem such as the Afghan humanitarian catastrophe, Rohingya refugee crisis etc.



Meanwhile, 54 common rivers flowing through India have fallen into the Bay of Bengal through Bangladesh. By unilaterally withdrawing water from most of these rivers upstream, India is using it to maintain the navigability of inland rivers, including hydropower generation and irrigation in agriculture.



Bangladesh has faced an unfavorable situation due to the unilateral withdrawal of water by India and the consciousness of SAARC never allows one neighbouring state to create an unfavourable environment for another neighbour. India should work together with Bangladesh in regard to better regional benefits. India should complete a fair Teesta agreement with Bangladesh soon to maximise the mutual benefit.



Disregarding and ignoring the spirit of SAARC as other SAARC member states are smaller than it, India has always shown a great vicious attitude towards other SAARC member states. Due to this behaviour of India, SAARC is failing to reach its goal.



At present, the trade between Nepal and Bhutan with Bangladesh is being handled through transhipment in the absence of transit. As a result, the import and export expenditure of both the states is increasing.



India's economy is growing rapidly. Bangladesh's economy is also booming day by day. Besides, the economies of all other countries in South Asia are also developing. SAARC canplay its role in creating economic opportunities in member countries. Under the scope of regional cooperation, the following provisions should be introduced to reap benefits from this platform:

* Transit facilities between SAARC countries are opened

* The visa system is abolished

* The currency of one country is easily exchanged in another country or common currency is introduced

* Travel facility from one country to another in a private car is introduced

* The flow of electricity, gas, oil and water from one country to another is made easily available

* The same SIM card can be used to talk from one country to another easily and cheaply

* The scope of trade is maximized

* The welfare of the people of the region, economic integration and regional prosperity.



This requires the SAARC countries to show the highest level of friendship and harmony towards each other and to make the best use of opportunities and cooperation.

