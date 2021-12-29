

Bangabandhu’s vision and contemporary Bangladesh



These lapses perhaps exist among the people in the middle and the lower tiers of the society suggesting that the country has failed to materialise the aims and goals of a just society, for which the nation had struggled since the pre-independence period.



Lead speakers brought these lapses to the fore at the inaugural session s of the 21st biennial conference of Bangladesh Economic Association (BEA), on December 24, Friday. Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Chairman Prof Rehman Sobhan, BEA President Prof Abul Barkat, BEA General Secretary Jamaluddin Ahmed spoke among others at the event at The Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh, in the capital.



The comments and opinions made by some renowned speakers at the BEA conference have been taken to account by the concerned people of the country, because the incumbent leaders of the BEA are largely known as the pro government intellectuals, who have raised identical complaints on the ongoing socio economic situations generally raised by anti-government politicians and intelligentsias .



Most peace-loving people generally dislike violent political campaigns because such deliberations block traffic movement, disrupt businesses, make factories and transports inoperative, but they probably have taken the complaints raised at the BEA conference seriously into account.



The speakers at the BEA conference said Bangladesh had made tremendous progress in macro-economic affairs and human indicators in the last 50 years. The country has progressed in infrastructure building and poverty reduction, especially during recent years, which is an overt reference to period under the incumbent government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has been leading the country for the fourth and the thirds consecutive term since 2009. She was elected Prime Minister for her first term in 1996, after the ruling party Awami League had been thrown out of power for long 21 years after the assassination of Bangabandndhu, with most family member on August 15, 1975.



The speakers at the inaugural session of the BEA biennial conference said, a huge disparity and injustice in many stages remain in the country. The society in the country still does not match with the Bangabandhu's envision of exploitation-free society.



Bangladesh has attained an impressive economic growth but growing income inequality in the country remains a matter of concern. As a result a small number of people, belonging to businesses and industrial sectors have becoming the lion part of the country's wealth, while the teeming millions are struggling to survive amid the rising cost of living.



With the rise of commodity prices, transport fares and utility prices general people are struggling to have square meals. Never since 1972 has income inequality been seen so glaring in this country. Studies show that people from low-income groups are struggling to make two ends meet or have three square meals a day. The benefits of economic growth have trickled up rather than trickled down, according to studies on income distribution. Economists are getting increasingly concerned over such widening gaps in incomes. The latest Human Development Index ranked Bangladesh 133rd out of 189 countries. The income share of the bottom 40 per cent of people is 21 per cent, and in a sharp contrast, for the richest 10 per cent it is 27 per cent.



Speakers at the BEA conference said Bangabandhu struggled in whole life to establish a democratic society and ensure a free, fair and competitive election process to elect the members which will ensure the interest of public representatives to work for people's benefit. But they lamented that the around 70 percent of the country's lawmakers are businesspeople



"If you see the profession of the member of parliaments then you will see injustice again as the participation of business people is higher than 70 percent and the rest is and the rest is also engaged in business through their family connection. So it is yet to be ensured that the presence of all types of people in the legislative process It also does not match with the democratic idea as our democracy does not depict the participation of all classes of the society.



The speakers said, now most of the leaders are spending huge amount of money to get elected even at the grassroots level. So after the election, the winners and the losers as well indulge in corruption to reimburse the expenses. These practices make the democracy dysfunctional and make the voters greedy. There are many greedy and insolvent voters who during elections try to get money from the candidates and party leaders with pledges to collect voters for the candidates and the party to which the candidates belong.



In the recent years the voting systems have been corrupted and as a result deadly violence, attacks on rival candidates and storming polling stations by rowdy political activists have increased alarmingly. Relevant candidates from different parties and their activists are greatly responsible for all these detrimental activities.



It has also been noticed in the recent national and local elections that a section of polling officials and the members of the law enforcing agencies tend to favour certain candidates and their activists by ignoring the illegal activities in and around some polling centres. Though these violence and irregularities occur in some handful of polling centres, these occurrences smear the credibility of the whole elections. The Election Commission and the administration which are supposed to perform under the former along with the law enforcers were found mostly inactive against the culprits during the violence and occurrence of irregularities during the recent elections. The government and the Election Commission must take steps to make the incoming elections genuine and credible.



In distribution of government khas lands, business classes and urban real estate developers are given preferences compared to needy marginalized people. Similarly in health and education system there is injustice too. The speaker at the BEA conference said Bangladesh had won the Liberation War but it is yet to find the targeted emancipation for the people and there is still a wholesale culture of injustice.



Politics have become a game of richer class, mainly confined in business and industrialist community. Without the capacity of spending millions of taka, participation in election is now simply impossible. Without wealth it has also become impossible to involve in economic activities. Similarly without a hefty coffer it has become impossible to give proper education to the children. Even to have legal protection the people have to spend a lot on the law enforcement agencies, prosecution officials and other functionaries of the court.



The government must try to improve the situation with proactive initiatives to remove all the problems one after another ahead of the upcoming national election to be held by the end of 2023 or early 2024. Otherwise it will have to face a severe backlash.

