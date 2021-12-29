30 wheelchairs distributed in Dinajpur

KAHAROLE, DINAJPUR, Dec 28: Wheel-chairs were distributed among 30 physically-challenged people in Kaharole Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

Member of Parliament from Dinajpur-1 constituency Manoranjan Shill Gopal distributed the wheel-chairs at a programme held on Upazila Parishad premises with financial aid from Muslimehelfen in Germany.

Among others, UNO Monirul Hasan, Upazila Parishad Chairman Abdul Malque, Social Service Officer Rajib Kumer Bagchi and Officer-in-Charge of Kaharol Police Station Rais Uddin were present.