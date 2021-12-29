13 more people contract corona in Rajshahi Division

RAJSHAHI, Dec 28: A total of 13 more people were tested Covid-19 positive in six districts of the division on Monday, taking the caseload to 99,760.

Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar, divisional director of health, confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.

He said the daily infection figure is showing a falling trend, compared to the previous day's 22.

The death toll reached 1,688 including 686 in Bogura, 326 in Rajshahi with 207 in its city, and 175 in Natore. No new fatality was reported during the last 24 hours.

Of the new positive cases, five were detected in Rajshahi City, two each in Natore, Joypurhat and Bogura and one each in Sirajganj and Pabna districts.

Of the infected, 96,177 have recovered, the director added.









