Sexagenarian woman killed in train accident in Sirajganj

SIRAJGANJ, Dec 28: A sexagenarian woman was killed in a train accident in Kamarkhanda Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as China Begum, 65, wife of Sabur Talukdar of Sahapur Village in Belkuchi Upazila. The accident took place at Alokdia of the upazila.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Amirul Islam of GRP Police Station (PS) in Sirajganj confirmed the information.

At 10:30 am she was going to her sister's house near her daughter's house. When she was about to cross the rail line at Alokdia, Dhaka-bound Silkcity Express coming from Rajshahi hit her, killing her on the spot.

Her body was recovered and brought to the PS, SI said. He further said, he came to know from her relatives that she was mentally imbalanced a little bit.





