Three new school bldgs open at Baniachong

HABIGANJ, Dec 28: Three new school buildings have been opened in Baniachong Upazila of the district on December 22.

These buildings belong to Baniachong Medha Bikash High School,

Surovi Government Primary School, and Purbagor Government Primary School.

The schools were inaugurated by Abdul Mazid Khan, MP, in separate functions as chief guest on Wednesday.

The four-storey building of Baniachong Medha Bikash High School has been constructed by the Department of Education Engineering at a cost of Taka 2 crore. By LGED (Local Government Engineering Department) Surovi Government Primary School building has been constructed at Tk 1.24 crore while Purbagor Government Primary School building at Tk 84 lakh.

Chief Guest Abdul Mazid Khan, MP, said the long accommodation problem of these schools have been solved with these new buildings. Massive development programmes have been initiated by the present Awami League government under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he added.

The present government has given much importance to the development of the education sector.





