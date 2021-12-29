Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 December, 2021, 6:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three new school bldgs open at Baniachong

Published : Wednesday, 29 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 257
Our Correspondent

HABIGANJ, Dec 28: Three new school buildings have been opened in Baniachong Upazila of the district on December 22.
These buildings belong to Baniachong Medha Bikash High School,
Surovi Government Primary School, and Purbagor Government Primary School.
 The schools were inaugurated by Abdul Mazid Khan, MP, in separate functions as chief guest on Wednesday.
The four-storey building of Baniachong Medha Bikash High School has been constructed by the Department of Education Engineering at a cost of Taka 2 crore. By LGED (Local Government Engineering Department) Surovi Government Primary School building has been constructed at Tk 1.24 crore while Purbagor Government Primary School building at Tk 84 lakh.
Chief Guest Abdul Mazid Khan, MP, said the long accommodation problem of these schools have been solved with these new buildings. Massive development programmes have been initiated by the present Awami League government under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he added.
The present government has given much importance to the development of the education sector.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
30 wheelchairs distributed in Dinajpur
Tomato growers in Durgapur Upazila of Rajshahi are very much optimistic
13 more people contract corona in Rajshahi Division
Sexagenarian woman killed in train accident in Sirajganj
Three new school bldgs open at Baniachong
Three rebel AL leaders expelled at Sapahar
29 chairmen take oath in Kishoreganj
Thrust on preventing early marriage through social movement


Latest News
Khaleda must submit fresh plea if she wants to go abroad: Law Minister
Man killed in Ashulia road accident
Temperature may drop further as rain likely in parts of Bangladesh
Leicester City 1-0 Liverpool: Lookman lifts Leicester
Two killed in JSS-UPDF shootout in Rangamati
Two die at RMCH Covid unit
Asia keeps omicron at bay, but a surge may be inevitable
Israeli defence minister meets with Palestinian president
One held with 5kg gold bars at Dhaka airport
Holy Family teacher arrested for sexually harassing student
Most Read News
More than 30 killed in Sudan gold mine collapse
DU starts first year hons classes from Jan 1
Ganguly hospitalised with COVID-19
BNP searches for clandestine alley to go to power: Hasan
Dengue: 15 more patients hospitalised in 24 hrs
US, Russia to hold arms control over Ukraine talks on Jan 10: W.House
Bus hits microbus breaking road divider in Khilkhet
Indonesia rejects Rohingya refugees
UAE issues first civil marriage licence for non-Muslim couple
US CDC investigating nearly 70 cruise ships hit by Covid-19 cases
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft