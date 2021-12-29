Three rebel AL leaders expelled at Sapahar

SAPAHAR, DINAJPUR, Dec 28: Three local leaders of Bangladesh Awami League (AL) have been expelled from their respective posts in Sapahar Upazila of the district for working against the party-nominated candidates for the union parishad (UP) polls.

The expulsion decision was taken at a meeting of the upazila unit AL on Monday night following the central committee's directives and section 47 of the party's constitution.

A press release signed by Sapahar Sadar union unit AL Vice-President Sree Kartik Saha and General Secretary (GS) Bhuttu Pahan confirmed the matter.

Sapahar Sadar union AL GS Bhuttu Pahan said they took the decision to cast out them from the party for breaching the party discipline.







