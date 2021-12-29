Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 December, 2021, 6:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three rebel AL leaders expelled at Sapahar

Published : Wednesday, 29 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 262
Our Correspondent

SAPAHAR, DINAJPUR, Dec 28: Three local leaders of Bangladesh Awami League (AL) have been expelled from their respective posts in Sapahar Upazila of the district for working against the party-nominated candidates for the union parishad (UP) polls.
The expulsion decision was taken at a meeting of the upazila unit AL on Monday night following the central committee's directives and section 47 of the party's constitution.
A press release signed by Sapahar Sadar union unit AL Vice-President Sree Kartik Saha and General Secretary (GS) Bhuttu Pahan confirmed the matter.
Sapahar Sadar union AL GS Bhuttu Pahan said they took the decision to cast out them from the party for breaching the party          discipline.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
30 wheelchairs distributed in Dinajpur
Tomato growers in Durgapur Upazila of Rajshahi are very much optimistic
13 more people contract corona in Rajshahi Division
Sexagenarian woman killed in train accident in Sirajganj
Three new school bldgs open at Baniachong
Three rebel AL leaders expelled at Sapahar
29 chairmen take oath in Kishoreganj
Thrust on preventing early marriage through social movement


Latest News
Khaleda must submit fresh plea if she wants to go abroad: Law Minister
Man killed in Ashulia road accident
Temperature may drop further as rain likely in parts of Bangladesh
Leicester City 1-0 Liverpool: Lookman lifts Leicester
Two killed in JSS-UPDF shootout in Rangamati
Two die at RMCH Covid unit
Asia keeps omicron at bay, but a surge may be inevitable
Israeli defence minister meets with Palestinian president
One held with 5kg gold bars at Dhaka airport
Holy Family teacher arrested for sexually harassing student
Most Read News
More than 30 killed in Sudan gold mine collapse
DU starts first year hons classes from Jan 1
Ganguly hospitalised with COVID-19
BNP searches for clandestine alley to go to power: Hasan
Dengue: 15 more patients hospitalised in 24 hrs
US, Russia to hold arms control over Ukraine talks on Jan 10: W.House
Bus hits microbus breaking road divider in Khilkhet
Indonesia rejects Rohingya refugees
UAE issues first civil marriage licence for non-Muslim couple
US CDC investigating nearly 70 cruise ships hit by Covid-19 cases
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft