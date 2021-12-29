29 chairmen take oath in Kishoreganj



The newly elected union chairmen taking oath in Kishoreganj Town on Tuesday. photo: observer

The oath taking was administered by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Shamim Alam at a function held in the conference room of the collectorate office.

Deputy Director Muhammad Habibur Rahman of Local Government office, Additional DC (General) Md Nazmul Islam Sarker, Bajitpur Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Rakibul Hasan, Karimganj UNO Taslima Nur Hossain, and Tarail UNO Lubna Sharmin were present at the function, among others.

Eleven each chairmen were from Karimganj and Bajitpur upazilas, and seven ones from Tarail Upazila.









