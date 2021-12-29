Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 December, 2021, 6:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Thrust on preventing early marriage through social movement

Published : Wednesday, 29 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 321
Our Correspondent

The public hearing on preventing early marriage going on in Gaibandha Town on Tuesday. photo: observer

The public hearing on preventing early marriage going on in Gaibandha Town on Tuesday. photo: observer

GAIBANDHA, Dec 28: Speakers at a public hearing here underscored the need for preventing child and early marriage through doing motivation and building social movement to a great extent for national development.
"The government alone or any single organization is not capable to check the child marriage until all the stakeholders like officials, community leaders, teachers, public representatives, NGO activists and mass media men should come forward with positive attitude in this regard", they said.
They made the comments while addressing the public hearing on preventing early marriage on the premises of Boali Union Parishad under Sadar Upazila in the district on Monday.
SKS Foundation, a local non-government organization, organized the function under Actions for Socio-Economic Security and Rights for Excluded and Marginalized Women and Girls project funded by Manusher Jonno Foundation.
Chairman of Sadar Upazila Parishad Shah Sarwar Kabir attended the function and addressed it as chief guest; and Officer-in-Charge of Sadar Thana Md. Masudur Rahman spoke at the event as the special guest while Union Parishad Chairman Shahidul Islam Sabu presided over the ceremony.
Senior Journalist KM Rezaul Haque, Programme Officer of the Department of Women Affairs here Abu Sayeed Hossain, Programme Officer of Gaibandha General Hospital Md. Ruhul Amin Sarker, and Advocate Shamsuzzoha Shamim, a member of district Legal Aid Committee addressed the function, among others.
Head teacher of Dariapur Kiamot Ullah Girls' High School Md. Towhidul Islam and Quazi Jahurul Islam also took part in the function during its discussion session.
In the opening of the function, the welcome speech was delivered by Umme Kulsum Ela, gender, child protection and save guard focal of SKS Foundation, and the overall activities of the project and its objectives were elaborately narrated by Project Manager  Lovely Khatun.
Upazila Chairman Shah Sarwar Kabir, in his speech, termed the child marriage as social curse and major and gross violation of human rights, and there is no alternative to check it anyhow to turn the girls into worthy citizens for attaining sustainable development goals. The chairman also laid emphasis on creating of mass awareness through conducting different publicity programmes highlighting the bad effects of child marriage to check it for ever to build better society.
A large number of people from all walks of life including public representatives, NGO activists, civil society members, cultural personalities and journalists of print and electronic media attended the function spontaneously.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
30 wheelchairs distributed in Dinajpur
Tomato growers in Durgapur Upazila of Rajshahi are very much optimistic
13 more people contract corona in Rajshahi Division
Sexagenarian woman killed in train accident in Sirajganj
Three new school bldgs open at Baniachong
Three rebel AL leaders expelled at Sapahar
29 chairmen take oath in Kishoreganj
Thrust on preventing early marriage through social movement


Latest News
Khaleda must submit fresh plea if she wants to go abroad: Law Minister
Man killed in Ashulia road accident
Temperature may drop further as rain likely in parts of Bangladesh
Leicester City 1-0 Liverpool: Lookman lifts Leicester
Two killed in JSS-UPDF shootout in Rangamati
Two die at RMCH Covid unit
Asia keeps omicron at bay, but a surge may be inevitable
Israeli defence minister meets with Palestinian president
One held with 5kg gold bars at Dhaka airport
Holy Family teacher arrested for sexually harassing student
Most Read News
More than 30 killed in Sudan gold mine collapse
DU starts first year hons classes from Jan 1
Ganguly hospitalised with COVID-19
BNP searches for clandestine alley to go to power: Hasan
Dengue: 15 more patients hospitalised in 24 hrs
US, Russia to hold arms control over Ukraine talks on Jan 10: W.House
Bus hits microbus breaking road divider in Khilkhet
Indonesia rejects Rohingya refugees
UAE issues first civil marriage licence for non-Muslim couple
US CDC investigating nearly 70 cruise ships hit by Covid-19 cases
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft