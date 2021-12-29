Thrust on preventing early marriage through social movement



The public hearing on preventing early marriage going on in Gaibandha Town on Tuesday. photo: observer

"The government alone or any single organization is not capable to check the child marriage until all the stakeholders like officials, community leaders, teachers, public representatives, NGO activists and mass media men should come forward with positive attitude in this regard", they said.

They made the comments while addressing the public hearing on preventing early marriage on the premises of Boali Union Parishad under Sadar Upazila in the district on Monday.

SKS Foundation, a local non-government organization, organized the function under Actions for Socio-Economic Security and Rights for Excluded and Marginalized Women and Girls project funded by Manusher Jonno Foundation.

Chairman of Sadar Upazila Parishad Shah Sarwar Kabir attended the function and addressed it as chief guest; and Officer-in-Charge of Sadar Thana Md. Masudur Rahman spoke at the event as the special guest while Union Parishad Chairman Shahidul Islam Sabu presided over the ceremony.

Senior Journalist KM Rezaul Haque, Programme Officer of the Department of Women Affairs here Abu Sayeed Hossain, Programme Officer of Gaibandha General Hospital Md. Ruhul Amin Sarker, and Advocate Shamsuzzoha Shamim, a member of district Legal Aid Committee addressed the function, among others.

Head teacher of Dariapur Kiamot Ullah Girls' High School Md. Towhidul Islam and Quazi Jahurul Islam also took part in the function during its discussion session.

In the opening of the function, the welcome speech was delivered by Umme Kulsum Ela, gender, child protection and save guard focal of SKS Foundation, and the overall activities of the project and its objectives were elaborately narrated by Project Manager Lovely Khatun.

Upazila Chairman Shah Sarwar Kabir, in his speech, termed the child marriage as social curse and major and gross violation of human rights, and there is no alternative to check it anyhow to turn the girls into worthy citizens for attaining sustainable development goals. The chairman also laid emphasis on creating of mass awareness through conducting different publicity programmes highlighting the bad effects of child marriage to check it for ever to build better society.

A large number of people from all walks of life including public representatives, NGO activists, civil society members, cultural personalities and journalists of print and electronic media attended the function spontaneously.









