Wednesday, 29 December, 2021, 6:03 PM
Initiatives taken for preserving, hoarding sea fisheries resources: KCC Mayor

Published : Wednesday, 29 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 273
Our Correspondent

KCC Mayor Talukdar Abdul Khalek addressing a workshop on sea fisheries resources in Khulna City on Monday.

KCC Mayor Talukdar Abdul Khalek addressing a workshop on sea fisheries resources in Khulna City on Monday.

KHULNA, Dec 28: Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque said the government has taken various steps for preserving and hoarding fisheries resources of the Bay of Bengal.
While addressing as chief guest a workshop on sea fisheries resources on Monday, the mayor came up with the disclosure.
The Department of Fisheries (DoF) should enhance monitoring to contain chemical and poisonous ingredients in preserving fishes being killed randomly, he added.
The fisheries sector is making significant contribution to GDP, he further said.
The workshop was organized by DoF-Khulna in the Fisheries Training Centre and Fish Fries Production Farm in Gallyamari area. It was chaired by Saroj Kumar Mistry, deputy project director of Sustainable Coastal and Marine Fisheries Project.
Team leader of Dhrubo Enterprise Dr Oliur Rahman presented the keynote paper. Deputy Chief Information Officer of Press Information Department (PID) Zenat Ara Ahmed, Director of District Information Office Gazi Zakir Hossain and President of Khulna Press Club S M Zahid Hossain addressed the workshop as special guests.
In the keynote paper, Dr Oliur said the management of Sea Fisheries Resources and Development of Fish farming management are main goals of the project.
It stressed the need for identifying hoarding of sea fisheries resources, preservation, real management, sustainable netting, infrastructure development, shrimp cluster development and development of fishermen livelihood.
The project is now running in 750 unions under 75 upazilas of Khulna, Bagerhat, Jashore,  Satkhira and Gopalganj. It will end by 2025.







