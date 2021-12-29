Man 'killed' in Joypurhat over extra-marital affair

JOYPURHAT, Dec 28: Police on Tuesday morning recovered the hanging body of a man from Sadar Upazila in the district.

Deceased Rezaul Islam, 42, was a resident of Paschim Ramkrisnapur Sardarpara Village in the upazila.

Police said locals spotted the hanging body from a tree in the area and informed police.

It was learnt that on December 23, Rezaul saw his wife Monowara Begum, 35, with his friend Shahidul Islam in an objectionable condition and protested it.

Later on Monday night, Rezaul was called out of home and went missing after that.

Family members of the deceased claimed it was a per-planned murder and demanded justice over it.

However, being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Jaypurhat District Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Officer-in-Charge of Joypurhat Sadar Police Station Alamgir Jahan.









