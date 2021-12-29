Five killed in road accidents in 3 dists

At least five people were killed and six others were injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Dinajpur, Sirajganj and Cumilla, on Tuesday.

DINAJPUR: Three people were killed and four others were injured in separate road accidents in two upazilas- Parbatipur and Ghoraghat, of the district on Tuesday.

In one accident in Ghoraghat, a young driver was killed while two others were injured in the morning.

The deceased was identified as Aktar Hossain, 38, son of Delwar Hossain in Kaliakoir Upazila of Gazipur District. The accident took place at Birahimpur of the upazila.

Ghoraghat Fire Services sources said, a truck was parked along a roadside of Birahimpur area. A Rajshahi-bound truck laden with household goods of an employee of Hajji Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University from Dinajpur hit the parked truck amid thick fog, killing Aktar Hossain on the spot.

Fire services and police members recovered the body and injured truck helper and the employee were admitted to Ghoraghat Upazila Health Complex.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ghoraghat Police Station (PS) Abu Hasan Kabir confirmed the information.

In another accident in Parbatipur Upazila, two persons were killed while two others were injured at about 12 noon.

The deceased were identified as Ashraf Ali, 35, and Shahjahan Ali, 71. The injured are Ziaul Haq, 37, and Monir Hossain, 25, pickup driver. It occurred on Parbatipur-Fulbari Highway at Dakkhin Sherpur of Bhabanipur.

Local Abu Hena said, Shahjahan Ali was going to Bhabanipur Bazar to buy medicine with his bicycle, and when he got onto the highway a fish-laden pickup van from Joypurhat hit the bicycle. Two van passengers fell down along the roadside. Ashraf Ali and Shahjahan Ali died on the spot.

In-Charge of Bhabanipur Police Investigation Centre Sub-Inspector (SI) Abul Bashar confirmed the matter. The injured ones were admitted to Upazila Health Complex.

SIRAJGANJ: A motor biker was killed in a road accident in Raiganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday at about 9 am.

Deceased Shahidul Sheikh, 36, was the son of Bisha Sheikh of Saraihazipur Village in the upazila. The accident occurred on Dhaka-Bogura Highway at Bhuiyagoti of the upazila.

SI Dalim of Hatikumrul Highway PS confirmed the information.

He said by about 9 am Shahidul was going to Hatikumrul ,and when he reached Bhuiyagoti area, a Dhaka-bound truck hit his bike from the back on the highway, killing him on the spot and injuring his co-rider.

Locals said injured co-rider was admitted to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital.

However, the truck driver managed to escape from the scene.

CUMILLA: A teenage boy was killed and two were injured in a road accident in Nangalkot Upazila of the district on Monday.

Deceased Sakibul Hasan, 12, was the son of late Jasim Uddin, a resident of Gomkot village in the upazila.

Citing locals police said a pickup van hit an auto-rickshaw carrying them at Chandaish Alim Madrasha area in the afternoon, leaving Sakibul dead on the spot and another two critically injured.

Later, the injured were rushed to the nearby hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Comilla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, police detained the pickup van driver, and a case was lodged with Nangalkot PS, said SI Anwar Hossain Khandakar.







