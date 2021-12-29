Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 December, 2021, 6:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Five killed in road accidents in 3 dists

Published : Wednesday, 29 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 273
Our Correspondents

At least five people were killed and six others were injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Dinajpur, Sirajganj and Cumilla, on Tuesday.
DINAJPUR: Three people were killed and four others were injured in separate road accidents in two upazilas- Parbatipur and Ghoraghat, of the district on Tuesday.
In one accident in Ghoraghat, a young driver was killed while two others were injured in the morning.
The deceased was identified as Aktar Hossain, 38, son of Delwar Hossain in Kaliakoir Upazila of Gazipur District. The accident took place at Birahimpur of the upazila.
Ghoraghat Fire Services sources said, a truck was parked along a roadside of Birahimpur area. A Rajshahi-bound truck laden with household goods of an employee of Hajji Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University from Dinajpur hit the parked truck amid thick fog, killing Aktar Hossain on the spot.
Fire services and police members recovered the body and injured truck helper and the employee were admitted to Ghoraghat Upazila Health Complex.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ghoraghat Police Station (PS) Abu Hasan Kabir confirmed the information.
In another accident in Parbatipur Upazila,  two persons were killed while two others were injured at about 12 noon.
The deceased were identified as Ashraf Ali, 35, and Shahjahan Ali, 71. The injured are Ziaul Haq, 37, and Monir Hossain, 25, pickup driver.  It occurred on Parbatipur-Fulbari Highway at Dakkhin Sherpur of Bhabanipur.
Local Abu Hena said,  Shahjahan Ali was going to Bhabanipur Bazar to buy medicine with his bicycle, and when he got onto the highway a fish-laden pickup van from Joypurhat hit the bicycle. Two van passengers fell down along the roadside. Ashraf Ali and Shahjahan Ali died on the spot.
In-Charge of Bhabanipur Police Investigation Centre Sub-Inspector (SI) Abul Bashar confirmed the matter. The injured ones were admitted to Upazila Health Complex.
SIRAJGANJ: A motor biker was killed in a road accident in Raiganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday at about 9 am.
Deceased Shahidul Sheikh, 36, was the son of Bisha Sheikh of Saraihazipur Village in the upazila. The accident occurred on Dhaka-Bogura Highway at Bhuiyagoti of the upazila.
SI Dalim of Hatikumrul Highway PS confirmed the information.
He said by about 9 am Shahidul was going to Hatikumrul ,and when he reached Bhuiyagoti area, a Dhaka-bound truck hit his bike from the back on the highway, killing him on the spot and injuring his co-rider.
Locals said injured co-rider was admitted to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital.
However,  the truck driver managed to escape from the scene.
CUMILLA: A teenage boy was killed and two were injured in a road accident in Nangalkot Upazila of the district on Monday.
Deceased Sakibul Hasan, 12, was the son of late Jasim Uddin, a resident of Gomkot village in the upazila.
Citing locals police said a pickup van hit an auto-rickshaw carrying them at Chandaish Alim Madrasha area in the afternoon, leaving Sakibul dead on the spot and another two critically injured.
Later, the injured were rushed to the nearby hospital.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Comilla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, police detained the pickup van driver, and a case was lodged with Nangalkot PS, said SI Anwar Hossain Khandakar.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
30 wheelchairs distributed in Dinajpur
Tomato growers in Durgapur Upazila of Rajshahi are very much optimistic
13 more people contract corona in Rajshahi Division
Sexagenarian woman killed in train accident in Sirajganj
Three new school bldgs open at Baniachong
Three rebel AL leaders expelled at Sapahar
29 chairmen take oath in Kishoreganj
Thrust on preventing early marriage through social movement


Latest News
Khaleda must submit fresh plea if she wants to go abroad: Law Minister
Man killed in Ashulia road accident
Temperature may drop further as rain likely in parts of Bangladesh
Leicester City 1-0 Liverpool: Lookman lifts Leicester
Two killed in JSS-UPDF shootout in Rangamati
Two die at RMCH Covid unit
Asia keeps omicron at bay, but a surge may be inevitable
Israeli defence minister meets with Palestinian president
One held with 5kg gold bars at Dhaka airport
Holy Family teacher arrested for sexually harassing student
Most Read News
More than 30 killed in Sudan gold mine collapse
DU starts first year hons classes from Jan 1
Ganguly hospitalised with COVID-19
BNP searches for clandestine alley to go to power: Hasan
Dengue: 15 more patients hospitalised in 24 hrs
US, Russia to hold arms control over Ukraine talks on Jan 10: W.House
Bus hits microbus breaking road divider in Khilkhet
Indonesia rejects Rohingya refugees
UAE issues first civil marriage licence for non-Muslim couple
US CDC investigating nearly 70 cruise ships hit by Covid-19 cases
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft