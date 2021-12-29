25 nabbed on different charges in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Dec 28: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch of Police in separate drives in the city detained 25 people on different charges from Monday night till Tuesday morning.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the matter through a press release in the morning.

Among the detained people, 13 had arrest warrant against them, and 11 were held with drugs.

A huge amount of contraband drug was also seized from them.

Legal action was taken against the detained people, the official added.







