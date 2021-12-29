Unusual cold wave disrupts normal life in Rajshahi



Two day-labourers waiting for work in a foggy morning in Rajshahi City. photo: observer

Life in the city and adjacent areas has been disrupted due to abnormal fall in the temperature, causing the cold wave in the region.

Farmers said due to unfavourable weather, crops like potato, mustard, paddy, lentil and vegetables are likely to be damaged.

People living in different river basin areas are suffering much due to the cold stress. They are trying to remain warned by igniting fire. Most people are not going out of their houses without emergency need. Already different diseases have appeared affecting poor and distressed people mostly.

During the last few days, the minimum temperature in the district was recorded between 9 and 12 degree Celsius, said sources at the Rajshahi Meteorological Office.









