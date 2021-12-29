Anti-militancy workshop held in Feni

FENI, Dec 28: An anti-militancy workshop was held in the district recently.

The workshop organized at Feni Police Lines discussed roles of mass media, civil society and students in resisting militancy and violence. It was attended by Special Superintendent of Special Branch of police-Dhaka Md Moazzem Hossain as chief guest. Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun inaugurated it.

The day-long workshop was arranged under Bangladesh Police's terrorism prevention and international crime prevention centre construction project. Additional Deputy Commissioner (Overall) Masudur Rahman spoke at the workshop presided over by Additional SP Mohammad Badrul Alam Molla. A multi-media presentation was made by Additional Police Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Md Touhidul Islam while Inspector of District Police Crime Department Kutub Uddin moderated the workshop.

Journalist Md Abu Taher Bhuiya, Mainul Rasel, MA Sayed Khan, Siraj Uddin Dulal, Sohel, and Chhatra League leaders Javed Haidar Judge and Abu Naser Chowdhury Asif spoke, among others.





