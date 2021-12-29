Video
Biden signs $770 billion defence bill

Published : Wednesday, 29 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, Dec 28: US President Joe Biden signed into law the National Defence Authorization Act, or NDAA, for fiscal year 2022, which authorizes $770 billion in Defence spending, the White House said on Monday.
Earlier this month, the Senate and the House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly for the Defence bill with strong support from both Democrats and Republicans for the annual legislation setting policy for the Department of Defence .
"The Act provides vital benefits and enhances access to justice for military personnel and their families, and includes critical authorities to support our country's national Defence ," Biden said in a statement after signing the bill into law.
The NDAA is closely watched by a broad swath of industry and other interests because it is one of the only major pieces of legislation that becomes law every year and because it addresses a wide range of issues. The NDAA has become law every year for six decades.
Authorizing about 5% more military spending than last year, the fiscal 2022 NDAA is a compromise after intense negotiations between House and Senate Democrats and Republicans after being stalled by disputes over China and Russia policy.
Former President George W. Bush opened the detention facility in 2002 after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11. At its peak, Guantnamo Bay held nearly 800 detainees. The facility now has about 40.
Biden on Monday was generally supportive of the annual military policy bill, known as the National Defence Authorization Act, saying it "provides vital benefits and enhances access to justice for military personnel and their families, and includes critical authorities to support our country's national Defence ."
The legislation authorizes a 2.7 percent pay raise for service members and the civilian Defence Department workforce, $27 billion for new Navy warships and $75.3 million to operate the Armed Forces Retirement Home.
Biden raised concerns about other provisions in his statement, including language that requires executive departments and agencies to submit reports to congressional committees "that will, in the ordinary course, include highly sensitive classified information, including information that could reveal critical intelligence sources or military operational plans."
Biden also criticized a part of the bill that requires the president to seek congressional approval for members of a Defence Department working group, arguing that it is unconstitutional and that it would be "empowering part of the Congress to directly interfere with the executive branch's selection of employees."
The US military budget is by far the largest in the world - more than triple that of China, which is the second-biggest military spender. Still, the vast majority of lawmakers from both parties had backed the NDAA, with many lauding the bill for pushing to modernise the US military amid intensifying competition with China.     -REUTERS


