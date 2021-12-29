Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 December, 2021, 6:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Lengthy Covid break did Man Utd no favours: Maguire

Published : Wednesday, 29 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 284

Manchester United's English defender Harry Maguire (L) vies with Newcastle United's English striker Dwight Gayle (R) during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on December 27, 2021. - The game finished 1-1.

Manchester United's English defender Harry Maguire (L) vies with Newcastle United's English striker Dwight Gayle (R) during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on December 27, 2021. - The game finished 1-1.

LONDON, DEC 28: Harry Maguire said a 16-day coronavirus break had done Manchester United no favours after they salvaged a 1-1 draw at Premier League strugglers Newcastle, leaving them seven points off the top four.
Ralf Rangnick's men needed a 71st-minute equaliser from half-time substitute Edinson Cavani after Allan Saint-Maximin scored a superb early opener, and were indebted to David de Gea for a series of fine saves.
It was United's first match since December 11 after a Covid-19 outbreak forced them to close their training complex -- Victor Lindelof was absent from St James' Park after testing positive.
"No 16-day break in the middle of a football season is going to help you," Maguire told Manchester United's official website.
"The training ground has been shut and half the lads playing today are recovering from the virus, so of course it's not going to help us.
"We've had people with symptoms, people without symptoms -- it's been a real mixed bag for everyone at the football club and it's been a tough time."
But the England international defender said United could not make excuses for their sloppy performance.
"We've got to stay on the ball, we've got to stay active and we've got to play the ball in their half and we didn't manage to do that," he said.
"You can look at that and ask whether the last 16 days had a big impact on that because it looked like we ran out of steam out there.
"A point in the end is a fair result, but it's a result that we're disappointed with."
The draw means United are seven points behind fourth-placed Arsenal with two games in hand ahead of Thursday's clash with Burnley at Old Trafford, but Maguire said they would be better after their tough evening at Newcastle.
"I'm sure 90 minutes will have benefitted every single player out there," he said.
"The Burnley game and the Wolves game are coming up thick and fast and we've got to play better than we have done tonight to make sure we get three points."     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Paris FC and Lyon thrown out of French Cup for fan violence  
Lengthy Covid break did Man Utd no favours: Maguire
Klopp slams festive fixture pile-up
World Cup star Mbappe against switch to biannual format
Cavani rescues Man Utd in Newcastle draw
Djokovic mystery deepens as stars arrive ahead of Australian Open
Britain's cricket historian claims credit for Kapil Dev's '83 World Cup victory
Australia retain Ashes after crushing humiliated England


Latest News
Khaleda must submit fresh plea if she wants to go abroad: Law Minister
Man killed in Ashulia road accident
Temperature may drop further as rain likely in parts of Bangladesh
Leicester City 1-0 Liverpool: Lookman lifts Leicester
Two killed in JSS-UPDF shootout in Rangamati
Two die at RMCH Covid unit
Asia keeps omicron at bay, but a surge may be inevitable
Israeli defence minister meets with Palestinian president
One held with 5kg gold bars at Dhaka airport
Holy Family teacher arrested for sexually harassing student
Most Read News
More than 30 killed in Sudan gold mine collapse
DU starts first year hons classes from Jan 1
Ganguly hospitalised with COVID-19
BNP searches for clandestine alley to go to power: Hasan
Dengue: 15 more patients hospitalised in 24 hrs
US, Russia to hold arms control over Ukraine talks on Jan 10: W.House
Bus hits microbus breaking road divider in Khilkhet
Indonesia rejects Rohingya refugees
UAE issues first civil marriage licence for non-Muslim couple
US CDC investigating nearly 70 cruise ships hit by Covid-19 cases
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft