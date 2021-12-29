Nepal keeps trophy beating Uzbekistan in final



Bangamata Women's Asian central Zone Volleyball Champion Nepal's players celebrating after winning the title. photo: BVF

In the exciting final that rolls into five sets match, the Daughters of Himalaya begin the final with a 26-24 points win in the first set but the Uzbek women equalised the margin winning the second set by the same 26-24 points. The Nepalese returned in the rhythm in third set winning it by 25-15 points but stumble once again in the fourth set losing it to the Uzbek by 22-25 before winning the fifth set by 15-10 and win the trophy as well.

The Nepalese women won the title of the first edition of this event in 2019.

In the place decider, the Sri Lankan women's team defeated its Kyrgyzstan rivals by straight 3-0 sets to place third. The team won the sets by 26-24, 25-16 and 25-22 points.

Earlier, the host Bangladesh women's national Volleyball team finished its mission placing fifth. They finished the mission with a win against the Maldives' rival by 3-2 sets.

The women lost all the previous four matches of the event and thus they surely find solace in the win in their last also fifth engagement. The host lost the first match to Kyrgyzstan by 3-0 sets while lost the second match to Uzbekistan, the third match to Nepal and the fourth match to Sri Lanka by the same margin.









