Rain consumes lion’s share of warm-up match

Day-1 of the Solitary two-day match between New Zealand XI and Bangladesh XI washed away as hosts manage 71 runs losing five wickets after fiery spells from Tigers' pacer duo Taskin Ahmed and Abu Jayed Rahi.

Toss delayed more than one hour due to rain. Bangladesh however, won the toss and invited New Zealand XI to bat first on Tuesday morning at Bay Oval's number two ground and started to pick-up wickets at regular intervals.

Rahi gave guests the initial breakthrough claiming the wicket of Luke Georgeson when hosts were on eight. Georgeson departed on six. Just one ball later Rahi preyed NZ XI skipper Devon Conway even before opening the account. Taskin joined the party to hunt the wicket of Jacob Cumming as NZ XI were struggling with eight for three.

Rain interrupted the play when the game rolled for 9.2 overs. New Zealand were on 14 for thee then and the play resumed after lunch. Jack Boyle and Mitch Renwick showed tiny resistance before getting out. Boyle departed on 20 while Renwick on 18.

Another interruption due to rain took place when NZ XI were 62 for four. The play further continued but for 11 deliveries before calling off the days' game. NZ added nine runs and lost one wicket by this time. Jakob Bhula was batting on 21 while Ma'ara Ave was on four.

Rahi hauled three wickets allowing 27 runs while Taskin scalped two for 26 runs.

The first of the two-match Test series between Bangladesh and New Zealand will be held from January 1 to 5 at Bay Oval in Tauranga while the 2nd and final Test will take place between January 9 and 13 at Hagley Oval at Christchurch.









