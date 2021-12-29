Video
ACC Under-19 Asia Cup

Tigers emerge group champion, play semi-final with India

Umpire tested C-19 positive, match called off

Published : Wednesday, 29 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 345
Sports Reporter

Captains of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka Rakibul Hasan and Dunith Wellalage pose for photo before the toss. photo: ACC

The last group stage match of the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup between Bangladesh and Sri Lankan Under-19 cricket teams postponed as the field umpires tested positive for Covid-19.
"It is confirmed that two Officials have tested positive for COVID-19. The Officials are currently safe and being treated in accordance with tournament protocols. All personnel associated with this match are undergoing testing protocols and isolating until results returned," tweeted the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).
The declaration of postponement came on the following tweet that says, "Asian Cricket Council and Emirates Cricket Board are confirmed that the final Group B match of ACC Under-19 Asia Cup scheduled for play today has been called off."
Bangladesh and Sri Lanka therefore, shared points between them and both the sides ended round robin league bagging equal five points. Bangladesh however, emerged as group champions by virtue of higher run rates. Tigers hold 3.81 net run rates while Lankans had 3.34.
Pakistan boys are the A-group champions while India age level team became runners up.
Bangladesh thereby, will take on India in the semi-final whereas Sri Lanka will meet with Pakistan. Both the semi-finals are slated for December 30 while the final of the event will be staged on January 1 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Earlier in the morning, Sri Lankan Under-19 invited Bangladesh to bat first and were accurate in terms of picking wickets and showing misery to allow runs.
Bangladesh lost both the openers very early. Opener Iftekhar Hossain got out on three while Mahfijul Islam, the centurion against Kuwait, departed for four runs.
Prantik Nawrose Nabil and Aich Mollah did the repair work from then standing 55-run's 3rd wickets partnership. But both the set batters got out in back-to-back overs. Nabil missed a fifty for five runs while Mollah scored 24 runs.
Ariful Islam and Md. Fahim were looking good with the bat. Ariful was batting on 19 and Fahim was on 27 when the match declared postponed. Bangladesh were 130 for four at that juncture of the match.
Treveen Mathew and Dunith Wellalage shared two wickets apiece.


