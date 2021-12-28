Video
Home Front Page

Private Hospital At CRB

Movement still on with construction going on

Published : Tuesday, 28 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 27: Six-month movement against construction of a 500-bed private hospital at CRB (Central Railway Building) square in Chattogram and a 100-bed Medical College has failed to make the authorities change its decision.
With the movement under the banner of 'CRB Protection Committee' still going on the project works are in progress.
In a new turn, the proposed hospital has been
named 'Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Health Service Complex'.
Various social, cultural and political organisations, including Awami League and Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), freedom fighters and green activists have been involved in the protest movement against the project.
Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Trust approved the naming on November 25 after an application submitted by the railway secretary to the trust on February 2.
The proposal was approved by the trust at a trustee board meeting held on October 27.
Bangladesh Railway signed an agreement with the private organisation United Enterprise and Company Limited for setting up a 500-bed specialised hospital and a 100-seat Medical College under PPP over 6 acres of land at CRB area.
The agreement was signed on March 18 in 2020. Besides, the Development Project Proposal (DPP) was approved by the ECNEC in 2018.
CRB area was one of the historic spots and most significant environmental spaces with huge vacant area and hundreds of age-old trees providing oxygen. People of Chattogram termed the CRB square the 'Lungs of Chattogram'.
Protesters say the would-be-hospitals will damage the ecological balance of the only space.
The CRB is surrounded by hills, hillocks and valleys with a number of century-old trees, where the government wants to build a hospital and other structures under a public-private-partnership project.
The project was approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on August 14, 2013.



