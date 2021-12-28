Video
Tuesday, 28 December, 2021
Home Front Page

CID opens DNA sample collection camp in Jhalokati

One more body found

Published : Tuesday, 28 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) started DNA testing of the relatives of the deceased, who died in the Abhijan-10 launch fire in Jhalokati.
CID started collecting samples by setting up a camp at Jhalokati Municipal Manipar on Monday.
Md Jhonny, 32, first provided DNA sample at the camp. His elder sister Taslima, son Janued, 6 and two nieces Sumaiya, 18, and Tania, 11 also went missing in the same launch accident.
Assistant Superintendent of Police Arit Sarkar of Jhalokati branch of CID said, "No passenger from Jhalokati was on board the launch. However, a small number of relatives of the missing may still be in Jhalokati. Samples are being collected here for their convenience. DNA test camp will continue as long as needed."
On the fourth day of the rescue operation, members of the fire service, marine police and coast guard recovered the body of another missing person. It raises the death toll to 42.
Relatives of the missing passengers are also searching for dead bodies on the bank of the river.
So far 32 people who lost their lives were buried. The bodies of the rest were handed over to relatives.
The Abhijan-10 launch, which left Dhaka for Barguna on December 23, caught fire after reaching the Sugandha River in Jhalokati.
Hundreds of people with burn injuries are being treated in Jhalokati, Barisal and Dhaka hospitals.


