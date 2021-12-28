Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 December, 2021, 7:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Spurt in Covid cases with 373 new infections in a day

Published : Tuesday, 28 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122

Bangladesh has registered 373 new COVID-19 cases in a day, taking the total caseload to 1,583,253.
The death toll rose to 28,061 as another fatality was reported in the 24 hours to 8 am on Monday, according to the latest government data.
Dhaka recorded the most cases among the eight divisions, logging 311 infections.
Nationwide, another 323 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,547,750.
As many as 17,271 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 2.16 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.73 percent and the mortality rate at 1.77 percent.
Globally, over 280 million people have been
infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.40 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Movement still on with construction going on
CID opens DNA sample collection camp in Jhalokati
Spurt in Covid cases with 373 new infections in a day
As usual, a gateman checks traffic manually during passing of a train
Law Minister sends opinion to Home Ministry
Govt bears no liability of Khaleda’s treatment, says Info Minister
An owner of Abhijan-10 arrested from Keraniganj
Booster dose of C-19 vaccine from today


Latest News
Somalia's President announces suspension of PM
UN Myanmar envoy says 'deeply concerned' by escalating violence
BNP doesn't believe in democratic norms: Hasan
Six of the best for Man City as Chelsea get back on track
Teenage boy killed in Cumilla road accident
EO Wilson, naturalist dubbed a modern-day Darwin, dies
2021 was year of retrenchment in business litigation
Arms, ammo recovered from Habiganj Satchhari forest
390 independent chairman candidates win in 4th phase UP Polls
Israel approves plan to double settlers in occupied Golan
Most Read News
Iran Christian prisoners get rare 10-day holiday leave
DU student 'assaulted' for not attending BCL event
Visitors crowd REHAB fair Bangabandhu International Conference Centre
RAB asked to submit probe report on Jan 24
State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan along with others
New York sees increase in hospitalized children as Omicron hammers US
RFL approves 23% dividend
Newly reported russet sparrow: Its significance in our food chain
PM returns home today
Jhalakathi fire: Avijan-10 launch owner arrested
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft