Law Minister sends opinion to Home Ministry

The Law Ministry sent its opinion to the Home Ministry on Monday regarding the application for BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's treatment abroad.

Law Minister Anisul Huq disclosed the matter to the media on Monday at a briefing. He, however, has not disclosed the opinion given in the letter.

The Law Ministry forwarded the documents

comprising its opinion to the Home Ministry responding to the ministry's letter sent to the Law Ministry seeking its opinion after receiving the a prayer of Khaleda Zia's brother Shamin Iskandar.

"I have sent my legal opinion to the Home Ministry. The relevant file will go to the Prime Minister. Under the rules of businesses, I can't disclose my opinion until the Prime Minister sees it," the Minister said.

Regarding the application that sought government's permission to allow BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia to go abroad for treatment, he said, "I have given my opinion considering all the legal precedence. What I said earlier about the demand for allowing Khaleda Zia to go abroad is right. There is no legal support on the demand placed by pro-BNP lawyers in this regard."

On behalf of her family, Khaleda's younger brother Shamim Iskander submitted an application to the Home Ministry on November 11 urging the government to allow her to go abroad for better treatment.

On December 20, BNP leaders said there was no improvement in Khaleda Zia's health condition. She has been undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital with cirrhosis problem and various health complications since November 13 this year.

Her medical board members said Khaleda immediately needs to go abroad for better treatment as she was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis.

Anisul Huq recently said the government is looking for a legal option to allow Khaleda to go abroad for treatment.

The BNP chief landed in jail in February 2018 in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case. On October 30 that year, the High Court extended her punishment to 10 years dismissing her appeal.

Following the outbreak of Covid-19, the government on March 25 in 2020 granted her temporary release on conditions at the request of her family. Till now, the term of her release has been extended four times.

