Govt bears no liability of Khaleda’s treatment, says Info Minister

Information Minister Hasan Mahmud, also Joint General Secretary of ruling Awami League, on Monday said the government has no responsibility over the treatment of the BNP Chairpersons Khaleda Zia.

"Begum Zia is being giving the treatment in the hospital that she and BNP wanted. She has been taking advance treatment under the supervision of BNP. It's now the responsibility of BNP and her physicians, if any harm is done to Khaleda during the treatment," he said while

exchanging views with media at his office over ongoing political situation.

Regarding BNP's announcement of avoiding President's dialogue over formation of new Election Commission (EC), Hasan Mahmud said, "BNP doesn't believe in democracy. That's why it's creating controversy over the dialogue on the President. The President has been holding dialogues with different political parties. Most parties are joining the dialogue and submitting their suggestions."

"The issues that they have been raising in the rallies on the streets can be placed before the President after meeting him in the dialogue. They can place their complaints and suggestions to the President. But, they are creating controversy over the dialogue avoiding it. It's not acceptable," he added.

He claimed, "Dialogue is a must in politics. Without dialogue, politics and democracy cannot go forward. As they don't believe in democratic politics, they are trying to spoil the initiative and creating controversies over the dialogue."

Regarding factional conflict in the ruling party's root level and intra-party rival candidate in the union parishad elections, the Joint General Secretary of Awami League said, "There is no other option. At present, Awami League is the only alternative of Awami League. The UP elections are being held with political symbols since last term of the polls."

"It's seen that those who are winning the elections defeating 'Boat' symbols are also Awami League. BNP candidates have been contesting the polls as 'independent' defying their party decision to refrain from the polls. But, they aren't doing well. The number of winning candidates from BNP and Jatiya Party is very poor. It proves that Awami League is the alternative of Awami League now."

Regarding Khaleda Zia's treatment abroad, he said it's unprecedented that a convicted accused would be sent aboard from treatment. She has got chances to get advance treatment at home due to the kindness of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. BNP should use the chance properly for saving her life.

In response to a query over the government's control on media, the Minister said, "In Singapore, there are only four television channels controlled by the government. But in Bangladesh, there are as many as 33 private TV channels in operation. Those are being operated by their owners, not by the government."











