An owner of Abhijan-10 arrested from Keraniganj

RAB arrested Hamzalal Sheikh, one of the owners of the Abhijan-10 launch, which caught fire in the middle of Sugandha River off Jhalokati in the wee hours of Friday.

RAB Deputy Director Maj Raisul Azam

confirmed it to the media and said, "Hamzalal Sheikh was arrested from Keraniganj on Monday. Details will be disclosed later in a press briefing."

The village police filed a case of unnatural death with the Jhalokati Sadar Police Station on Saturday.

On Sunday a Marine Court in Dhaka issued arrest warrants against eight people, including four owners of the MV Abhijan-10.

The other owners of the launch are Md Shamim Ahmed, Md Russell Ahmed and Ferdous Hasan Rabbi.

The Abhijan 10 launch, which left Dhaka, caught fire when it went into the Sugandha River in Jhalokati around 2.30 pm on Thursday.

At least 38 passengers were died when they were burned and jumped into the river. 51 passengers have not been found yet.





