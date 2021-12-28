Video
Booster dose of C-19 vaccine from today

Published : Tuesday, 28 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 136
Staff Correspondent

 

Booster dose of vaccine against Covid-19 will be administered in the country from today.  
Health Secretary Lokman Hossain Miah came up with the remark while unveiling the results of a survey on AIDS conducted at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) on Monday.
The Health Secretary said, "From tomorrow (Tuesday), the front liners and people who are 60-year-old and above will get vaccinated. Everyone in the country must get two doses of the vaccine. Everyone needs to get vaccinated and wear a mask for protection from Omicron, the new variant of Covid-19. We have also talked about this at the local union and municipality level, so that everyone in those areas gets vaccinated."
Later, Prof Dr Ahmedul Kabir, Additional Director General (Administration) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS),
told reporters about the whole process of booster dose. "Those who have been vaccinated from the previous centre will be administered the booster dose from that centre."
"Booster dose will be administrated in Dhaka from tomorrow (Tuesday). It will be administered across the country in phases," he said.
"Those over the age of 60 and those who are front liners and those who have already received two doses of the vaccine six months before will receive SMS for booster dose.
"We have all the information on those who have registered and taken the first and second doses of the vaccine. SMS will be sent from the centre from which they have been vaccinated before. Anyone who receives an SMS will be able to get the booster dose. The text message will be sent from today (Monday)," he added.
Prof Kabir further said, "The work of updating the 'Shurokkha' app is still going on. That is why the vaccine will be administered outside Dhaka in a few days."


