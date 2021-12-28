Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 December, 2021, 7:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Joynal Hazari passes away

President, PM, Quader condole death

Published : Tuesday, 28 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 159
Staff Correspondent

Joynal Hazari passes away

Joynal Hazari passes away

Awami League Advisory Council member Joynal Abedin Hazari has died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dhaka on Monday.
The former MP from Feni breathed his last around 4:00pm at LabAid Hospital.
The ruling party politician had been suffering from heart, kidney and lung infections.
President Abdul Hamid,
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, Information Minister Hasan Mahmud and Cabinet members and leaders of different political parties expressed deep condolences and sympathy over the demise of Joynal Hazari.
Joynal Hazari was elected Member of Parliament (MP) from the Feni-2 constituency three times, winning the elections held in 1986, 1991 and 1996.
He was the general secretary of Feni district Awami League in between 1984 to 2004. He was expelled from Awami League on May 2 in 2005 for his involvement in anti-organisational activities.
The veteran politician returned to the party after 15 years as an adviser to the central committee in 2019. He was appointed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
He had received a grant of Tk 40 lakh by the Prime Minister for his medical expenses.
Hazari left the country for India in 2001 when the caretaker government came to power. He was sentenced to 60 years of imprisonment in five cases in absentia. He returned to Bangladesh in February 2009 and surrendered to the court. The Awami League leader was imprisoned in Cumilla jail.
Among the 23 cases, the High Court in 2009 granted him bail in 11 cases and acquitted Hazari of the remaining 12 cases. He was then freed from prison.
He was the owner and editor of 'Hazarika Pratidin,' a local newspaper in Feni.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Movement still on with construction going on
CID opens DNA sample collection camp in Jhalokati
Spurt in Covid cases with 373 new infections in a day
As usual, a gateman checks traffic manually during passing of a train
Law Minister sends opinion to Home Ministry
Govt bears no liability of Khaleda’s treatment, says Info Minister
An owner of Abhijan-10 arrested from Keraniganj
Booster dose of C-19 vaccine from today


Latest News
Somalia's President announces suspension of PM
UN Myanmar envoy says 'deeply concerned' by escalating violence
BNP doesn't believe in democratic norms: Hasan
Six of the best for Man City as Chelsea get back on track
Teenage boy killed in Cumilla road accident
EO Wilson, naturalist dubbed a modern-day Darwin, dies
2021 was year of retrenchment in business litigation
Arms, ammo recovered from Habiganj Satchhari forest
390 independent chairman candidates win in 4th phase UP Polls
Israel approves plan to double settlers in occupied Golan
Most Read News
Iran Christian prisoners get rare 10-day holiday leave
DU student 'assaulted' for not attending BCL event
Visitors crowd REHAB fair Bangabandhu International Conference Centre
RAB asked to submit probe report on Jan 24
State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan along with others
New York sees increase in hospitalized children as Omicron hammers US
RFL approves 23% dividend
Newly reported russet sparrow: Its significance in our food chain
PM returns home today
Jhalakathi fire: Avijan-10 launch owner arrested
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft