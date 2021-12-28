

Joynal Hazari passes away

The former MP from Feni breathed his last around 4:00pm at LabAid Hospital.

The ruling party politician had been suffering from heart, kidney and lung infections.

President Abdul Hamid,

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, Information Minister Hasan Mahmud and Cabinet members and leaders of different political parties expressed deep condolences and sympathy over the demise of Joynal Hazari.

Joynal Hazari was elected Member of Parliament (MP) from the Feni-2 constituency three times, winning the elections held in 1986, 1991 and 1996.

He was the general secretary of Feni district Awami League in between 1984 to 2004. He was expelled from Awami League on May 2 in 2005 for his involvement in anti-organisational activities.

The veteran politician returned to the party after 15 years as an adviser to the central committee in 2019. He was appointed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He had received a grant of Tk 40 lakh by the Prime Minister for his medical expenses.

Hazari left the country for India in 2001 when the caretaker government came to power. He was sentenced to 60 years of imprisonment in five cases in absentia. He returned to Bangladesh in February 2009 and surrendered to the court. The Awami League leader was imprisoned in Cumilla jail.

Among the 23 cases, the High Court in 2009 granted him bail in 11 cases and acquitted Hazari of the remaining 12 cases. He was then freed from prison.

He was the owner and editor of 'Hazarika Pratidin,' a local newspaper in Feni.





