Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 December, 2021, 7:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Move to return customer’s money stuck with e-com  platforms

Published : Tuesday, 28 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 155
Staff Correspondent

Customers whose money has remained stuck with different e-commerce platforms will get their money back within January.  
Bangladesh Bank will start returning the money stuck in the escrow system to the customers online. In this case, the Ministry of Commerce has taken an initiative to explain to the customers about the money due.  
Officials of the Central Digital Commerce Cell are going to implement the plan to return the money to the consumers in the same way as they paid online so that consumers do not have to face check bounce or any other problems as they did in the past.
According to sources, customers of e-valy, e-orange, dhamaka and Qcom can get their money back at the beginning of this project.  
Customers of Alesha Mart, Sirajganj Shop, Anander Bazar, SPC World, Nirapada.com and other e-commerce can also get their money back gradually. To this end, the Ministry of Commerce is holding various meetings and mulling strategies.  
As part of this effort, a meeting has been called on Tuesday to find ways to unfreeze Tk 390 crore in Qcom's transactions with
Foster Payments, a company owned by SSD Tech on December 28.  
The Ministry has asked Foster's managing director, QCom's managing director, CID and others to attend the meeting.
Additional Secretary in the Commerce Ministry, AHM Safiquzzaman and head of the Central Digital Commerce Cell, said, "We will be able to release this money in the first week of January. If you get the list from the banks and operators, you will understand how much money can be released.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Movement still on with construction going on
CID opens DNA sample collection camp in Jhalokati
Spurt in Covid cases with 373 new infections in a day
As usual, a gateman checks traffic manually during passing of a train
Law Minister sends opinion to Home Ministry
Govt bears no liability of Khaleda’s treatment, says Info Minister
An owner of Abhijan-10 arrested from Keraniganj
Booster dose of C-19 vaccine from today


Latest News
Somalia's President announces suspension of PM
UN Myanmar envoy says 'deeply concerned' by escalating violence
BNP doesn't believe in democratic norms: Hasan
Six of the best for Man City as Chelsea get back on track
Teenage boy killed in Cumilla road accident
EO Wilson, naturalist dubbed a modern-day Darwin, dies
2021 was year of retrenchment in business litigation
Arms, ammo recovered from Habiganj Satchhari forest
390 independent chairman candidates win in 4th phase UP Polls
Israel approves plan to double settlers in occupied Golan
Most Read News
Iran Christian prisoners get rare 10-day holiday leave
DU student 'assaulted' for not attending BCL event
Visitors crowd REHAB fair Bangabandhu International Conference Centre
RAB asked to submit probe report on Jan 24
State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan along with others
New York sees increase in hospitalized children as Omicron hammers US
RFL approves 23% dividend
Newly reported russet sparrow: Its significance in our food chain
PM returns home today
Jhalakathi fire: Avijan-10 launch owner arrested
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft