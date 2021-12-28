Move to return customer’s money stuck with e-com  platforms

Customers whose money has remained stuck with different e-commerce platforms will get their money back within January.

Bangladesh Bank will start returning the money stuck in the escrow system to the customers online. In this case, the Ministry of Commerce has taken an initiative to explain to the customers about the money due.

Officials of the Central Digital Commerce Cell are going to implement the plan to return the money to the consumers in the same way as they paid online so that consumers do not have to face check bounce or any other problems as they did in the past.

According to sources, customers of e-valy, e-orange, dhamaka and Qcom can get their money back at the beginning of this project.

Customers of Alesha Mart, Sirajganj Shop, Anander Bazar, SPC World, Nirapada.com and other e-commerce can also get their money back gradually. To this end, the Ministry of Commerce is holding various meetings and mulling strategies.

As part of this effort, a meeting has been called on Tuesday to find ways to unfreeze Tk 390 crore in Qcom's transactions with

Foster Payments, a company owned by SSD Tech on December 28.

The Ministry has asked Foster's managing director, QCom's managing director, CID and others to attend the meeting.

Additional Secretary in the Commerce Ministry, AHM Safiquzzaman and head of the Central Digital Commerce Cell, said, "We will be able to release this money in the first week of January. If you get the list from the banks and operators, you will understand how much money can be released.





