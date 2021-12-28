PM returns home

Video
Published : Tuesday, 28 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday returned home wrapping up her six-day bilateral visit to the Maldives.
A special VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport here at 5:30pm, PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told UNB.
Earlier, the aircraft departed Velana Inter-national Airport, Male at 1:20pm (local time).
On December 22 last, the Prime Minister went to the Maldives at the invitation of
the county's President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.
During her visit, Sheikh Hasina had separate meetings with Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Vice-President Faisal Naseem, Speaker of its national parliament Mohammed Nasheed and Chief Justice Uz Ahmed Muthasim Adnan.
Three instruments -- one agreement on avoidance of double taxation and two MoUs on cooperation in health and sports sectors-were signed.
A joint communique was issued following the bilateral talks and the handing over ceremony of the instruments.
Bangladesh also gifted 13 military vehicles to the Maldives as a token of friendship between the two South Asian nations.
The Prime Minister addressed the Maldivian parliament and also virtually joined a community reception accorded to her by the Bangladeshi community living in the island nation.     -UNB


