Anwara Syed , Wasi to get Abu Rushd Literary Award

Writers Anwara Syed Haq and Wasi Ahmed have been announced winners of the first Abu Rushd Literary Award 2021.

The award has been introduced this year as a tribute to academic, government servant, and freedom fighter Prof Abu Rushd Matinuddin (1919-2010) to recognize Bangladeshi authors.

A recent meeting of the committee's advisory board, chaired by Prof Serajul Islam Choudhury, decided to confer the award on Anwara Syed Haq and Wasi Ahmed for their novels "Chokh" and "Borofkol", respectively, said a press release.

The awardees will receive a certificate and Tk50,000 as a prize.

The committee has also selected two other books, "Nodidhara Abashik Elaka" by Papree Rahman and "Manush Hobar Kalponik Golpo" by Mahmud Akhtar Shareef for the "Abu Rushd Medal of Recognition for Literature".

The authors each will receive a medal and a certificate. The awards will be given at a ceremony to be held next year, the statement said.

As a mark of respect on his birthday, December 25, the memorial committee will recognize Bangladeshi authors every year for their creative works in various categories.