HABIGANJ, Dec 27: The Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime Unit (CTTC) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police recovered 15 mortar shells and 510 bullets from Satchhari forest in Chunarughat upazila of Habiganj district on Monday.

District Intelligence Officer (1) Syedul Mostakim said a team of CTTC from Dhaka, led by its Deputy Inspector General Asaduzzaman, conducted the drive from 4 am on Monday. -UNB