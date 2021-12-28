Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 December, 2021, 7:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

4 held with 11kg of gold

Published : Tuesday, 28 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124

Bangladesh Customs has seized over 11kg of gold from four passengers when they arrived at Sylhet's MAG Osmani International Airport on Monday.
The gold, hidden in a juicer and calender, is worth about Tk 70 million, according to Md Al Amin, the deputy commissioner of Sylhet Customs.
The detainees have been identified as Sheikh Md Jahid of Habiganj, Mokbul Ali, Mofiz Uddin and Sultan Mahmud, all from Sylhet.
Customs officials seized the shipments, acting on a tip-off that the passengers would arrive on a Bangladesh Biman flight from Dubai.
After the flight landed at 9 am, the customs officials interrogated and searched the luggage of four passengers and found the gold.
    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Anwara Syed , Wasi to get Abu Rushd Literary Award
Arms, ammo recovered from Habiganj Satchhari forest
Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology Vice-Chancellor  Prof Dr Mohammad Rafiqul Alam
4 held with 11kg of gold
Observer journo’s husband dead
Another dolphin carcass recovered from Halda River
Death toll in N’ganj train-bus crash rises to 4
A huge crowd of people doing their shopping from the makeshift shops


Latest News
Somalia's President announces suspension of PM
UN Myanmar envoy says 'deeply concerned' by escalating violence
BNP doesn't believe in democratic norms: Hasan
Six of the best for Man City as Chelsea get back on track
Teenage boy killed in Cumilla road accident
EO Wilson, naturalist dubbed a modern-day Darwin, dies
2021 was year of retrenchment in business litigation
Arms, ammo recovered from Habiganj Satchhari forest
390 independent chairman candidates win in 4th phase UP Polls
Israel approves plan to double settlers in occupied Golan
Most Read News
Iran Christian prisoners get rare 10-day holiday leave
DU student 'assaulted' for not attending BCL event
Visitors crowd REHAB fair Bangabandhu International Conference Centre
RAB asked to submit probe report on Jan 24
State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan along with others
New York sees increase in hospitalized children as Omicron hammers US
RFL approves 23% dividend
Newly reported russet sparrow: Its significance in our food chain
PM returns home today
Jhalakathi fire: Avijan-10 launch owner arrested
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft