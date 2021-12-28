

Observer journo’s husband dead

He died on Sunday night while undergoing treatment at National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital in the capital. He suffered a stroke recently.

Sheikh Matiur, who was working with a private business firm, left behind his mother, wife, a son, a daughter and hosts of well-admirers to mourn his death.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was held at Mirpur Paikpara Mosque in the capital at 8:00am on Monday.

His brother Sheikh Atiqur Rahman is Business Sub-Editor at the Daily Observer.

The Observer family condoled the death of Sheikh Matiur Rahman.





