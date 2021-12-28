

Another dolphin carcass recovered from Halda River

The dolphin weighing 15 Kg and three feet in length was recovered from the Akbaria area by river police and upazila administration.

The cause of the dolphin's death could not be known as the carcass was found decomposed, said Ashraful Islam, Sub-inspector of river police. The carcass was buried at Ramdas Munshirhat area in the upazila, said Shahidul Alam, Hathazari Upazila Nirbahi Officer.

Earlier on October 4, another dead dolphin was recovered from the river near Ramdas Munshirhat area.

So far, local administration has recovered 33 carcasses of dolphins from Halda River since September 2017 and most of the carcasses bore several injury marks.

The government incorporated a punishment of maximum five-year jail or highest Tk 5 lakh fine for repeated killings of dolphins in the Wildlife (Conservation and Security)Act.

On October 19,the government approved the "Dolphin Conservation Action Plan" to protect the habitat of dolphins in Bangladesh. -UNB







CHATTOGRAM, Dec 27: Another dolphin carcass was recovered from the Halda River in Hathazari upazila of Chattogram district on Monday.The dolphin weighing 15 Kg and three feet in length was recovered from the Akbaria area by river police and upazila administration.The cause of the dolphin's death could not be known as the carcass was found decomposed, said Ashraful Islam, Sub-inspector of river police. The carcass was buried at Ramdas Munshirhat area in the upazila, said Shahidul Alam, Hathazari Upazila Nirbahi Officer.Earlier on October 4, another dead dolphin was recovered from the river near Ramdas Munshirhat area.So far, local administration has recovered 33 carcasses of dolphins from Halda River since September 2017 and most of the carcasses bore several injury marks.The government incorporated a punishment of maximum five-year jail or highest Tk 5 lakh fine for repeated killings of dolphins in the Wildlife (Conservation and Security)Act.On October 19,the government approved the "Dolphin Conservation Action Plan" to protect the habitat of dolphins in Bangladesh. -UNB