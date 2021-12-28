Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 December, 2021, 7:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Another dolphin carcass recovered from Halda River

Published : Tuesday, 28 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 125

Another dolphin carcass recovered from Halda River

Another dolphin carcass recovered from Halda River

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 27: Another dolphin carcass was recovered from the Halda River in Hathazari upazila of Chattogram district on Monday.
The dolphin weighing 15 Kg and three feet in length was recovered from the Akbaria area by river police and upazila administration.
The cause of the dolphin's death could not be known as the carcass was found decomposed, said Ashraful Islam, Sub-inspector of river police. The carcass was buried at Ramdas Munshirhat area in the upazila, said Shahidul Alam, Hathazari Upazila Nirbahi Officer.
Earlier on October 4, another dead dolphin was recovered from the river near Ramdas Munshirhat area.
So far, local administration has recovered 33 carcasses of dolphins from Halda River since September 2017 and most of the carcasses bore several injury marks.
The government incorporated a punishment of maximum five-year jail or highest Tk 5 lakh fine for repeated killings of dolphins in the Wildlife (Conservation and Security)Act.
On October 19,the government approved the "Dolphin Conservation Action Plan" to protect the habitat of dolphins in Bangladesh.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Anwara Syed , Wasi to get Abu Rushd Literary Award
Arms, ammo recovered from Habiganj Satchhari forest
Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology Vice-Chancellor  Prof Dr Mohammad Rafiqul Alam
4 held with 11kg of gold
Observer journo’s husband dead
Another dolphin carcass recovered from Halda River
Death toll in N’ganj train-bus crash rises to 4
A huge crowd of people doing their shopping from the makeshift shops


Latest News
Somalia's President announces suspension of PM
UN Myanmar envoy says 'deeply concerned' by escalating violence
BNP doesn't believe in democratic norms: Hasan
Six of the best for Man City as Chelsea get back on track
Teenage boy killed in Cumilla road accident
EO Wilson, naturalist dubbed a modern-day Darwin, dies
2021 was year of retrenchment in business litigation
Arms, ammo recovered from Habiganj Satchhari forest
390 independent chairman candidates win in 4th phase UP Polls
Israel approves plan to double settlers in occupied Golan
Most Read News
Iran Christian prisoners get rare 10-day holiday leave
DU student 'assaulted' for not attending BCL event
Visitors crowd REHAB fair Bangabandhu International Conference Centre
RAB asked to submit probe report on Jan 24
State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan along with others
New York sees increase in hospitalized children as Omicron hammers US
RFL approves 23% dividend
Newly reported russet sparrow: Its significance in our food chain
PM returns home today
Jhalakathi fire: Avijan-10 launch owner arrested
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft