Tuesday, 28 December, 2021, 7:43 AM
Death toll in N’ganj train-bus crash rises to 4

Published : Tuesday, 28 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Another man has succumbed to the injuries he suffered after a crash between a train and a bus in Narayanganj, raising the death toll from the incident to four.
Mesbah Uddin, 65, died while undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Monday, said DMCH police outpost's Inspector Bachchu Mia. His body was kept in the hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Three people, including a child, were killed and 10 others injured after a train slammed into a bus operated by Ananda Paribahan, at a level crossing at the Narayanganj's railway gate No.1 on Sunday.
The injured were taken to DMCH and Narayanganj General Hospital immediately after the accident.
Police have started a case over the incident. Dhaka Railway Police Station authorities are also working to file a case on the matter, said Sub-inspector Mokhlesur Rahman.
    -bdnews24.com


