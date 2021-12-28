Bangladesh all but certain to see Covid’s fresh wave

As the 'super mutant' Omicron strain of Covid-19 is spreading fast in many countries displacing the previously dominant Delta variant, experts warned that Bangladesh is all but certain to see a fresh wave of the deadly virus.

They also cautioned that the Omicron may take a heavy toll on over 8 crore unvaccinated people, mainly the kids and elderly people, if there is an outbreak of the Covid variant in the country amid people's serious apathy to wear masks outside and maintain health safety rules.

Since Omicron is three times more transmissible than the Delta, the analysts advised the government to tighten the enforcement machinery to force people to follow all Covid-safety protocols alongside properly screening the incoming passengers through air and land ports and ensuring their quarantine.

They think all the incoming passengers coming from the Omicron-hit countries should be kept in institutional quarantine to prevent the spread of the highly contagious Covid variant.

Prof Dr Nazrul Islam, ex VC of BSMMU, Prof Dr Mushtuq Hussain, IEDCR's consultant, and Prof Dr Bijon Kumar Sil, head of Gono Bishwabidyalay's Microbiology department, made the observations while talking to UNB.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque also voiced concern that the Covid infection may spike in the country since most people do not wear masks and follow hygiene rules.

The country has been witnessing a steady rise in Covid cases for the last few days and the two first Omicron cases were reported here on December 11.

Possible fresh wave

Noted Virologist Professor Dr Nazrul Islam said two people in the country have already been identified with Omicron variant. "So, its wave may come to Bangladesh, and we've to be very careful about those who are coming from abroad."

He said the Covid infection has started increasing again and it may continue to grow slowly till February next. "The country is likely to face a fresh wave in March with the rise in temperature. The number of cases will go up alarmingly in the middle of that month."

The expert said usually Covid infections remain low during winter due to the intervention of many other respiratory viruses and flues like influenza.

Prof Mushtaq Hussain said Bangladesh is at a high risk of witnessing a wave of Omicron in the days to come like the African and European countries. "Omicron is already in the community transmission stage in some African and European countries. So, there's no reason to think that Bangladesh would not experience an outbreak of Omicron," he said.

Though there is no fresh case of Omicron after two imported ones in the country, he said the infection rate may continue to surge after a few days.

"After the coronavirus infection was detected in Wuhan, China, and Delta strain in India, many people thought that it would not come to Bangladesh. But they were proved wrong. So, we fear a community transmission of Omicron in Bangladesh."

Noted microbiologist Bijon Kumar Sil said Omicron will gradually spread to different areas of the country after deepening its roots.

He said Omicron has spread to over 100 countries within a month, showing its highly contagious nature. "So, I don't think we'll get rid of this virus. There may be some unidentified people in our country that is why the infection rate is now showing an uptrend."

Intensifying preventive measures

Nazrul said wearing masks indoors is imperative to check the infection of the virus. "But most people in our country are reluctant to maintain health safety rules."

He said the government should now take steps to reduce overcrowding in markets, tourist spots, and social and political gatherings.

The expert said no incoming passengers should be allowed to enter Bangladesh without a fresh negative report of the RT-PCR test.

Besides, he said the government should keep the hospitals ready with utmost importance for the treatment of the infected people.

Dr Mushtaq said the highest precautionary measures should be taken at the entrances of the country. "Entry without Corona negative certificates must be stopped and returnees must stay in 14 days of formal quarantine."

At the same time, he said it is important to prevent social gatherings and strictly maintain health safety rules. "Unvaccinated people needed to be vaccinated as soon as possible."

Besides, Mushtaq said those who will be found infected with the variant and those who come in contact with them must be kept under isolation through contact tracing. "The government should enforce the law to force people to wear masks and maintain health safety rules and avoid mass gatherings."

He said those who are coming from Omicron-affected countries should be kept under institutional quarantine for 14 days even though they have a negative certificate.

Dr Bijon said the government should keep a sharp eye on the broader areas to stop illegal entry and trespassing as the Omicron is spreading in India. "The border should be shut if the cases go up alarmingly in India." -UNB

He said people should take Vitamin-C enriched fruits and food to boost their immune systems.

Remaining alert about kids

Prof Nazrul said adults have some sort of immunity against seasonal viruses and flues. "Besides, nearly half of the adult people have already received Covid vaccines. So, they may get infected less by Omicron, but the infants and minor children are very vulnerable to the virulent Covid strain."

"If the infants are infected with the virus they may suffer badly. "It's seen in different countries that Omicron is deadlier for the children than the adults. A few kids also died. So, I think Omicron may take a toll on kids in our country as well," he observed.

Nazrul, however, said the elderly people having comorbidities are also very vulnerable to Omicron. "So, we should remain alert about the children and elderly people and keep them protected from Omicron."

Prof Mushtaq said more than half of the country's population still remains unvaccinated and many of them are elderly persons having comorbidities. "Even, those who received the vaccines also may get infected with Omicron, but they may not fall sick seriously."

In a briefing on Sunday, Dr Robed Amin, a spokesman of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), warned that hospital admissions of Omicron infected infants and minors have increased in many countries. "So, there is no scope to take the threat of Omicron transmission lightly."

He said Omicron has already spread to about 110 countries around the world.

